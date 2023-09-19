Laurène Rey-Millet has joined Football Insider
Football Insider has appointed Laurène Rey-Millet as video editor.
Laurène joined in August from her video audience editor role at The Independent, and she is also co-founder and chief journalist at Gramersi. Laurène can be found tweeting @ReyMillet.
