News / Consumer

Laurène Rey-Millet has joined Football Insider

By Martina Losi
1 hour ago
Football Insider has appointed Laurène Rey-Millet as video editor.

Laurène joined in August from her video audience editor role at The Independent, and she is also co-founder and chief journalist at Gramersi. Laurène can be found tweeting @ReyMillet.

