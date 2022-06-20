Laurene Rey-Millet hired as Video Audience Editor at The Independent
ESI Media has appointed Laurene Rey-Millet as video audience editor at The Independent. Laurene is still running Gramersi, the home for consumer and retail start-ups, where she is its co-founder and chief journalist.
Recent news related to Gramersi or The Independent
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Laurene Rey-Millet
-
Gramersi
1 contacts
-
The Independent
205 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story