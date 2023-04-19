Laurie Havelock joins The Daily Telegraph as Assistant Business Editor
Telegraph Media Group (TMG) has appointed Laurie Havelock as assistant business editor at The Daily Telegraph. Prior to this, he was a money & business reporter at The i Paper.
