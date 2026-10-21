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News / Consumer

Leadership appointments at Radio Times

Radio Times
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
[email protected]

Immediate has appointed Lisa Smosarski as managing director of Radio Times and Elly Parsons as multimedia director, as part of a restructure of the brand’s leadership team.

Lisa joins in February 2027 from her role as managing director at Stylist, where she has worked for 17 years. She will oversee Radio Times’ commercial performance and editorial direction, including content and development strategy across print, digital, video, audio and other platforms.

Elly joins in November from Condé Nast, where she was digital director of The World of Interiors. As multimedia director, Elly will oversee RadioTimes.com, the Radio Times app and multimedia content across video, audio, social media and newsletters.

The appointments come ahead of the retirement of current Radio Times editorial director Shem Law at the end of 2026.

Elly Parsons Lisa Smosarski Radio Times

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