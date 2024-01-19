 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News

Louise Callaghan moves to the US

The Times
By Seamus Hasson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sunday Times’ Louise Callaghan is moving from Turkey to New York to take up the role of Senior US Correspondent. Louise will be travelling the length and breadth of the country to write about politics, society and everything in between.

She can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/louiseelisabet.

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Louise Callaghan
  • The Times
    398 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login