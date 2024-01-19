Louise Callaghan moves to the US
The Sunday Times’ Louise Callaghan is moving from Turkey to New York to take up the role of Senior US Correspondent. Louise will be travelling the length and breadth of the country to write about politics, society and everything in between.
She can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/louiseelisabet.
Recent news related to The Times
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Louise Callaghan
-
The Times
398 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story