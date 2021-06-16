 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lucy Blackwell returns as cookery editor to Bauer Media titles

By Amy Wilson
36 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media’s cookery editor Lucy Blackwell has returned from leave to resume her role overseeing the cookery sections in Bella, that’s life! and Take a Break. She would like to hear about food and drink product development, cookery books, national food news, kitchenware and gadgets, food and drink blogs, podcasts, YouTube channels and Instagram accounts, TV cookery shows and recipes. Lucy is best contacted by email.

Hayley Merrick will resume her role as deputy cookery editor for the department, after covering Lucy’s leave as acting cookery editor.

Tags:
Bella Hayley Merrick Lucy Blackwell Take a Break that's life