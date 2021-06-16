Lucy Blackwell returns as cookery editor to Bauer Media titles

Bauer Media’s cookery editor Lucy Blackwell has returned from leave to resume her role overseeing the cookery sections in Bella, that’s life! and Take a Break. She would like to hear about food and drink product development, cookery books, national food news, kitchenware and gadgets, food and drink blogs, podcasts, YouTube channels and Instagram accounts, TV cookery shows and recipes. Lucy is best contacted by email.

Hayley Merrick will resume her role as deputy cookery editor for the department, after covering Lucy’s leave as acting cookery editor.