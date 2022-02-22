Lucy Raitano joins Reuters
Reuters has appointed Lucy Raitano as a breaking news correspondent, markets & finance, EMEA in London. Prior to this, Lucy was a reporter at International Financing Review where she covered European equity capital markets.
