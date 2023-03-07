Luke Jacobs to join Sky News from Reach plc
Sky News has appointed Luke Jacobs as chief sub-editor, working on the digital team. Luke is currently South East regional editor at Reach plc with oversight of Kent, Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey and Berkshire. He has previously held other roles at the publisher, including as launch editor of Kent Live, and has been responsible for initiatives aimed at increasing diversity in the publisher’s newsrooms and readership.
