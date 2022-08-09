 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Marianna Spring promoted to Disinformation & Social Media Correspondent at BBC

BBC News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
7 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

BBC has promoted Marianna Spring to the role of disinformation & social media correspondent. Prior to this, she was a specialist disinformation and social media reporter at BBC News and BBC World Service. Marianna will keep investigating real-world consequences of online disinformation, trolling and all that’s bad on social media with new podcasts and TV.

