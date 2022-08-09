Marianna Spring promoted to Disinformation & Social Media Correspondent at BBC
BBC has promoted Marianna Spring to the role of disinformation & social media correspondent. Prior to this, she was a specialist disinformation and social media reporter at BBC News and BBC World Service. Marianna will keep investigating real-world consequences of online disinformation, trolling and all that’s bad on social media with new podcasts and TV.
