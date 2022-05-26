Matthew Jenkin recruited to the Which? Money team
Which? Money has hired Matthew Jenkin as a senior content producer/writer.
Matthew will be covering personal finance and money stories and will also occasionally be available for freelance work too. He has previously worked as editor of Guardian Careers and can be found tweeting @matthewjenkin.
