 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Matthew Jenkin recruited to the Which? Money team

Which money
By Andrew Strutt
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Which? Money has hired Matthew Jenkin as a senior content producer/writer.

Matthew will be covering personal finance and money stories and will also occasionally be available for freelance work too. He has previously worked as editor of Guardian Careers and can be found tweeting @matthewjenkin.

Guardian Careers Matthew Jenkin Which? Money

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Matthew Jenkin
  • The Guardian
    626 contacts
  • Which? Money
    11 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login