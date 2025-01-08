Freelance update: Maya Oppenheim
Maya Oppenheim is now working as a freelance journalist. She was previously the women’s correspondent at The Independent.
Maya will be doing a combination of freelance journalism, public speaking, copywriting and consultancy.
