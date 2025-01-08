 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Maya Oppenheim

By Christina Pirilla
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Maya Oppenheim is now working as a freelance journalist. She was previously the women’s correspondent at The Independent.

Maya will be doing a combination of freelance journalism, public speaking, copywriting and consultancy.

Freelance Maya Oppenheim The Independent

