Melissa Lawford takes on US role at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Melissa Lawford as US economics correspondent.
Melissa is now based in Washington DC and will be covering the US economy. She was previously economics reporter at the Telegraph and based in London. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @MelissaLawford.
