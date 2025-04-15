 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Melissa Lawford takes on US role at the Telegraph

By Andrew Strutt
1 hour ago
The Telegraph has appointed Melissa Lawford as US economics correspondent.
Melissa is now based in Washington DC and will be covering the US economy. She was previously economics reporter at the Telegraph and based in London. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @MelissaLawford.
