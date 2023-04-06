Metro’s Katherine Fidler is now science and technology editor
Metro has appointed Katherine Fidler as science and technology editor to oversee content production across digital and print.
Katherine previously served as head of digital content at Metro. She can be found tweeting @KatEllenFidler.
