 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Metro’s Katherine Fidler is now science and technology editor

Metro.co.uk
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro has appointed Katherine Fidler as science and technology editor to oversee content production across digital and print.

Katherine previously served as head of digital content at Metro. She can be found tweeting @KatEllenFidler.

Katherine Fidler Metro Metro.co.uk

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Katherine Fidler
  • Metro
    85 contacts
  • Metro.co.uk
    136 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login