Micheál Ó Scannáíl joins PA Media
PA Media has appointed Micheál Ó Scannáíl as Ireland reporter, based in Dublin. Micheál previously worked in New Zealand and Australia and prior to this was a presenter and reporter for RTÉ.
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Mícheál Ó Scannáil
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