 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Micheál Ó Scannáíl joins PA Media

PA-media
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

PA Media has appointed Micheál Ó Scannáíl as Ireland reporter, based in Dublin. Micheál previously worked in New Zealand and Australia and prior to this was a presenter and reporter for RTÉ.

Mícheál Ó Scannáíl PA Media

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Mícheál Ó Scannáil
  • The Press Association
    175 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login