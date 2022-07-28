Milica Cosic leaves The Sun to join Mirror online
Mirror Online has appointed Milica Cosic as UK & foreign news reporter, to focus on writing UK and world news.
Milica joins after three years of working at The Sun, with her most recent role as foreign news reporter, and has also previously served as live blog reporter at the national news publisher.
