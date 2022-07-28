 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Milica Cosic leaves The Sun to join Mirror online

Mirror Online
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Mirror Online has appointed Milica Cosic as UK & foreign news reporter, to focus on writing UK and world news.

Milica joins after three years of working at The Sun, with her most recent role as foreign news reporter, and has also previously served as live blog reporter at the national news publisher.

 

Milica Cosic Mirror Online The Sun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Milica Cosic
  • Mirror Online
    187 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login