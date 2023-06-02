Mohamed Elmaazi joins Truth Defence

Truth Defence has appointed Mohamed Elmaazi as editor-in-chief. Mohamed is a UK-based researcher and journalist who writes on a variety of subjects including the law, civil liberties, human rights and geopolitics, and has covered all of Julian Assange’s extradition hearings. His work has appeared in numerous outlets including The Dissenter, Consortium News, Jacobin, The Canary, The Grayzone, The Real News Network, the BBC and The Guardian. He also publishes articles via his website The Interregnum. Mohamed can be found tweeting @MElmaazi.