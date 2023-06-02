 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Mohamed Elmaazi joins Truth Defence

Truth Defence
By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Truth Defence has appointed Mohamed Elmaazi as editor-in-chief. Mohamed is a UK-based researcher and journalist who writes on a variety of subjects including the law, civil liberties, human rights and geopolitics, and has covered all of Julian Assange’s extradition hearings. His work has appeared in numerous outlets including The Dissenter, Consortium News, Jacobin, The Canary, The Grayzone, The Real News Network, the BBC and The Guardian. He also publishes articles via his website The Interregnum. Mohamed can be found tweeting @MElmaazi.

Mohamed Elmaazi TheInterregnum.net Truth Defence

