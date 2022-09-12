 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Monica Greep becomes Associate Editor at Newsweek

Newsweek
By Siergiej Miloczkin
21 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

IBT Media has appointed Monica Greep as associate editor of My Turn at Newsweek, covering lifestyle, relationships, fitness, family and parenting, pets and society. She was previously a reporter for Femail section at Mail Online.

Mail Online Monica Greep Newsweek

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Monica Greep
  • Newsweek
    36 contacts
  • The Mail Online
    5 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login