Monica Greep becomes Associate Editor at Newsweek
IBT Media has appointed Monica Greep as associate editor of My Turn at Newsweek, covering lifestyle, relationships, fitness, family and parenting, pets and society. She was previously a reporter for Femail section at Mail Online.
Recent news related to Newsweek or The Mail Online
