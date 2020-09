David Harding has been appointed as the new international editor at The Independent. David was previously the Qatar bureau chief at AFP. He can be found tweeting @DM_Harding.

The Independent is also set to welcome Rupert Hawksley to the publication later this month. Rupert has been selected as the senior commissioning editor for the voices desk at the title. He will join from The i paper, where he is currently serving at the acting deputy arts editor, and can be found tweeting @ruhawksley.