News / National and Regional Press

Role change for News UK’s Lindsey Bowers

TalkTV
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
News UK‘s newly launched TalkTV has appointed Lindsey Bowers as head of publishing. She will focus on the running of social media, YouTube channels and web pages for TalkTV’s three primetime shows, Piers Morgan Uncensored, The Talk and The News Desk.

Lindsey previously served as digital producer at News UK. 

