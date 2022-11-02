Nick Purewal joins Evening Standard as Rugby Correspondent
Evening Standard has appointed Nick Purewal as a rugby correspondent, covering rugby union, rugby league and London football. Prior to this, Nick was a Chelsea correspondent at PA Media.
Recent news related to Evening Standard or PA Media
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Nick Purewal
-
Evening Standard
140 contacts
-
PA Media
191 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story