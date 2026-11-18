Nicola Down joins Red magazine in acting role
Red magazine has appointed Nicola Down as acting features editor. She will be responsible for commissioning and editing features for the print magazine, as well as contributing content to Red Online and the Love Red newsletter.
Nicola was previously a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
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