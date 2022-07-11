Nizaar Kinsella moves to Evening Standard
The Evening Standard has appointed Nizaar Kinsella as a deputy football correspondent, covering Chelsea FC, London football and the England national team. Prior to this, he was a Chelsea FC correspondent at Goal.com.
