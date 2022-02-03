 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Official Charts Company announce Carl Smith as Editor

Official Charts
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
1 hour ago
Official Charts Company has appointed Carl Smith as editor, responsible for looking after all editorial on OfficialCharts.com and social channels. Carl is interested in receiving music releases, shows and interview opportunities.

He replaces long-standing editor Rob Copsey, who departed the business at the end of 2021.

Carl joins from his digital lead role at Heat Magazine, and has also previously served as head of content for Sugarscape.

 

