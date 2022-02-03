Official Charts Company announce Carl Smith as Editor
Official Charts Company has appointed Carl Smith as editor, responsible for looking after all editorial on OfficialCharts.com and social channels. Carl is interested in receiving music releases, shows and interview opportunities.
He replaces long-standing editor Rob Copsey, who departed the business at the end of 2021.
Carl joins from his digital lead role at Heat Magazine, and has also previously served as head of content for Sugarscape.
Recent news related to heat magazine or Official Charts
Recent news related to Carl Smith
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Carl Smith
-
heat magazine
37 contacts
-
Official Charts
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story