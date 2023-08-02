Oliver Gill swaps the Telegraph for The Sunday Times
The Sunday Times has appointed Oliver Gill as industry and leisure business editor.
Oliver was previously chief business correspondent at the Telegraph and can be found tweeting @ojngill.
