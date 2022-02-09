Olivia Petter goes freelance

The Independent‘s senior lifestyle writer Olivia Petter has now gone freelance.

Olivia is available for feature commissions and commercial projects, with specialist areas including pop culture, women’s issues, fashion, wellness, and travel.

She will continue to write for The Independent on a freelance basis as relationships writer and will be writing news and features related to sex, dating and relationships in addition to continuing to host the Millennial Love podcast. She can be contacted via petterolivia@gmail.com.