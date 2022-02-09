Olivia Petter goes freelance
The Independent‘s senior lifestyle writer Olivia Petter has now gone freelance.
Olivia is available for feature commissions and commercial projects, with specialist areas including pop culture, women’s issues, fashion, wellness, and travel.
She will continue to write for The Independent on a freelance basis as relationships writer and will be writing news and features related to sex, dating and relationships in addition to continuing to host the Millennial Love podcast. She can be contacted via petterolivia@gmail.com.
Recent news related to Millennial Love (Podcast) or The Independent
Recent news related to Olivia Petter
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Olivia Petter
-
Millennial Love (Podcast)
1 contacts
-
The Independent
205 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story