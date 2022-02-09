 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Olivia Petter goes freelance

By Andrew Strutt
24 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent‘s senior lifestyle writer Olivia Petter has now gone freelance.

Olivia is available for feature commissions and commercial projects, with specialist areas including pop culture, women’s issues, fashion, wellness, and travel.

She will continue to write for The Independent on a freelance basis as relationships writer and will be writing news and features related to sex, dating and relationships in addition to continuing to host the Millennial Love podcast. She can be contacted via petterolivia@gmail.com.

Millenial Love podcast Olivia Petter The Independent

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Olivia Petter
  • Millennial Love (Podcast)
    1 contacts
  • The Independent
    205 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login