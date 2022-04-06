 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Owen Gough joins the team at British GQ

GQ
By Andrew Strutt
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

British GQ has hired Owen Gough as senior commerce writer.

Owen will be covering home entertainment, tech and fitness products and is interested in taking feature pitches, interview opportunities, event invites, and story suggestions. He was previously technology e-commerce editor at Hearst UK.

British GQ Hearst UK Owen Gough

