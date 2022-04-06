Owen Gough joins the team at British GQ
British GQ has hired Owen Gough as senior commerce writer.
Owen will be covering home entertainment, tech and fitness products and is interested in taking feature pitches, interview opportunities, event invites, and story suggestions. He was previously technology e-commerce editor at Hearst UK.
