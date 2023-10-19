 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Panashe Nyadundu named editorial assistant at ELLE UK

Elle
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ELLE UK has appointed Panashe Nyadundu as editorial assistant, working across print and  digital features and organising ELLE UK’s forward planning calendar. She would like to hear from publicists about upcoming releases across culture, including books, films, TV, and music as well as fashion and beauty.

