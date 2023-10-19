Panashe Nyadundu named editorial assistant at ELLE UK
ELLE UK has appointed Panashe Nyadundu as editorial assistant, working across print and digital features and organising ELLE UK’s forward planning calendar. She would like to hear from publicists about upcoming releases across culture, including books, films, TV, and music as well as fashion and beauty.
