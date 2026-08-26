Patch change for Ewan Somerville at BBC News
BBC News‘ Ewan Somerville will be working as political reporter across the website and app for the next few months. Ewan is a senior journalist who has worked at BBC News for two years, commissioning and editing news stories and features.
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