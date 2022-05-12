Patrick Mulholland recruited to the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Patrick Mulholland as a senior business reporter.
Patrick will be covering banking, mostly in the UK along with some European news, and some capital markets coverage. He is now working in London but was previously based in New York where he was a reporter for FT Specialist. He can be found tweeting @pomulholland.
Recent news related to Financial Times or The Daily Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Patrick Mulholland
-
Financial Times
474 contacts
-
The Daily Telegraph
394 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story