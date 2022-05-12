 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Patrick Mulholland recruited to the Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
The Telegraph has appointed Patrick Mulholland as a senior business reporter.

Patrick will be covering banking, mostly in the UK along with some European news, and some capital markets coverage. He is now working in London but was previously based in New York where he was a reporter for FT Specialist. He can be found tweeting @pomulholland.

