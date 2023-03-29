Paul Jeeves becomes Crime Editor at the Daily Express
Daily Express has appointed Paul Jeeves as crime editor. He will be covering crime across the UK, including live criminal cases, police matters, legal situations and also human interest stories surrounding criminal matters.
Paul previously served as north of England & arts correspondent on the Reach plc national press title.
