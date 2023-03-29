 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Paul Jeeves becomes Crime Editor at the Daily Express

Daily Express
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Daily Express has appointed Paul Jeeves as crime editor. He will be covering crime across the UK, including live criminal cases, police matters, legal situations and also human interest stories surrounding criminal matters.

Paul previously served as north of England & arts correspondent on the Reach plc national press title.

Daily Express Paul Jeeves

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Paul Jeeves
  • Daily Express
    140 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login