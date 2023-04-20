 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Paul Prenderville joins Reach plc from Sky Sports

Reach plc
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Paul Prenderville as deputy sports editor across Daily Express and Daily Mirror. Paul will be covering primarily US Sports. This includes the coverage of the NBA, NFL, Baseball and Ice Hockey.

He is also keen to hear about the  men’s and women’s soccer leagues (MLS and NWSL), US tennis players and golf circuits.

 

Daily Express Daily Mirror Paul Prenderville Sky Sports

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Paul Prenderville
  • Daily Express
    137 contacts
  • Daily Mirror
    195 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login