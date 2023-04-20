Paul Prenderville joins Reach plc from Sky Sports
Reach plc has appointed Paul Prenderville as deputy sports editor across Daily Express and Daily Mirror. Paul will be covering primarily US Sports. This includes the coverage of the NBA, NFL, Baseball and Ice Hockey.
He is also keen to hear about the men’s and women’s soccer leagues (MLS and NWSL), US tennis players and golf circuits.
Recent news related to Daily Express or Daily Mirror
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Paul Prenderville
-
Daily Express
137 contacts
-
Daily Mirror
195 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story