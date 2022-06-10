Peter Bevan moves to Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Peter Bevan as a shopping writer. Peter joins the ES Best Shopping team and has a special interest in fashion and beauty. Prior to this, he was a fashion assistant at The Guardian.
