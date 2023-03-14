Pietro Lombardi starts as Energy and Climate Reporter at Reuters
Reuters has appointed Pietro Lombardi as energy and climate reporter based at Reuters Madrid Bureau. Prior to this, he was a competition reporter at POLITICO Europe.
