Pietro Lombardi starts as Energy and Climate Reporter at Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
15 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
Reuters has appointed Pietro Lombardi as energy and climate reporter based at Reuters Madrid Bureau. Prior to this, he was a competition reporter at POLITICO Europe.

