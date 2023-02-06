PoliticsHome’s Eleanor Langford has joined The i paper
The i paper has appointed Eleanor Langford as a political reporter.
Eleanor joined on 6 February from her audience editor and political reporter role at PoliticsHome and The House Magazine.
She can be found tweeting @eleanormia.
