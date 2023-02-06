 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
PoliticsHome’s Eleanor Langford has joined The i paper

i paper
By Martina Losi
14 hours ago
The i paper has appointed Eleanor Langford as a political reporter.

Eleanor joined on 6 February from her audience editor and political reporter role at PoliticsHome and The House Magazine.

She can be found tweeting @eleanormia.

