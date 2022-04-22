Promotion at Esquire Magazine for Miranda Collinge
Esquire has appointed Miranda Collinge as deputy editor. She will continue to commission general editorial content across both print and digital, as well as oversee culture and entertainment. Miranda previously served as features director at the magazine.
