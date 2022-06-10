Promotion for Alex Sebastian at Business Insider
Business Insider has promoted Alex Sebastian to associate editor, investing. Previously senior investing reporter, Alex is now interested in receiving interview pitches and commentary across traditional financial markets and crypto. He can be found tweeting @MrAlexSebastian.
Recent news related to Business Insider UK
Recent news related to Alex Sebastian
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alex Sebastian
-
Business Insider UK
42 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story