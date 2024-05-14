 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Bella Evennett-Watts at Hearst UK

Hearst UK
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has appointed Bella Evennett-Watts as homes editor at Prima and Red magazine, working across print, digital and newsletters. Bella covers real homes, interiors, decoration, shopping, and gardens.

She previously served as deputy features editor for Hearst UK.

Bella Evennett-Watts Hearst UK Prima Red

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Bella Evennett-Watts
  • Prima
    44 contacts
  • Red magazine
    49 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login