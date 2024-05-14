Promotion for Bella Evennett-Watts at Hearst UK
Hearst UK has appointed Bella Evennett-Watts as homes editor at Prima and Red magazine, working across print, digital and newsletters. Bella covers real homes, interiors, decoration, shopping, and gardens.
She previously served as deputy features editor for Hearst UK.
Recent news related to Prima or Red magazine
Recent news related to Bella Evennett-Watts
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Bella Evennett-Watts
-
Prima
44 contacts
-
Red magazine
49 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story