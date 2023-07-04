 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Bella Evennett-Watts promoted to deputy features editor at Hearst titles

Hearst UK
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
Hearst has appointed Bella Evennett-Watts as deputy features editor across Good Housekeeping, Red magazine and Prima. Bella was previously lifestyle writer on the Hearst’s magazines. She can be found tweeting @bella_journo.

