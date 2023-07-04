Bella Evennett-Watts promoted to deputy features editor at Hearst titles
Hearst has appointed Bella Evennett-Watts as deputy features editor across Good Housekeeping, Red magazine and Prima. Bella was previously lifestyle writer on the Hearst’s magazines. She can be found tweeting @bella_journo.
