News / Consumer

Promotion for Caitlin Casey across Closer, Grazia and heat

Bauer Media
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has promoted Caitlin Casey to senior commercial content writer, working across Closer, heat and Grazia. Caitlin will be covering fashion, beauty and women’s lifestyle shopping and can be found tweeting @CaitlinLCasey.

Caitlin Casey Closer Grazia Heat Magazine

