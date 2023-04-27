Promotion for Caitlin Casey across Closer, Grazia and heat
Bauer Media has promoted Caitlin Casey to senior commercial content writer, working across Closer, heat and Grazia. Caitlin will be covering fashion, beauty and women’s lifestyle shopping and can be found tweeting @CaitlinLCasey.
Recent news related to Closer, Grazia or heat magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Caitlin Casey
-
Closer
41 contacts
-
Grazia
55 contacts
-
heat magazine
42 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story