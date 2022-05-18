Promotion for Callum Marius at MyLondon

MyLondon has appointed Callum Marius as transport editor. He will be responsible for leading transport coverage on the website, including news, opinion, interactive and longform feature pieces on transport-related issues facing London and the Home Counties.

Callum will help guide the newsroom on transport coverage and editorial style, while managing the MyLondon’s transport correspondents, and will still be doing his own reporting.

He previously served as transport correspondent at the title.