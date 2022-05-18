 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Callum Marius at MyLondon

MyLondon
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

MyLondon has appointed Callum Marius as transport editor. He will be responsible for leading transport coverage on the website, including news, opinion, interactive and longform feature pieces on transport-related issues facing London and the Home Counties.

Callum will help guide the newsroom on transport coverage and editorial style, while managing the MyLondon’s transport correspondents, and will still be doing his own reporting.

He previously served as transport correspondent at the title.

Callum Marius MyLondon

