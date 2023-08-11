Promotion for Camilla Hodgson at the Financial Times
Camilla Hodgson has been promoted to San Francisco correspondent at the Financial Times. Camilla was previously a climate reporter at the publication and has relocated to the Bay Area, where she will be covering the tech industry.
She can be found tweeting @CamillaHodgson.
Recent news related to Financial Times or Financial Times - San Francisco Bureau
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Camilla Hodgson
-
Financial Times
483 contacts
-
Financial Times - San Francisco Bureau
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story