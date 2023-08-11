 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Camilla Hodgson at the Financial Times

Financial Times
By Sarah Acheampong
13 hours ago
Camilla Hodgson has been promoted to San Francisco correspondent at the Financial Times. Camilla was previously a climate reporter at the publication and has relocated to the Bay Area, where she will be covering the tech industry.

She can be found tweeting @CamillaHodgson.

