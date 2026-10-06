Promotion for Donna-Louise Bishop at Eastern Daily Press
Eastern Daily Press has appointed Donna-Louise Bishop as head of news, covering Norfolk, Suffolk and East Cambridgeshire. Donna-Louise previously served as deputy news editor on the Newsquest regional press title.
Recent news related to Eastern Daily Press (EDP)
Recent news related to Donna-Louise Bishop
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Donna-Louise Bishop
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Eastern Daily Press (EDP)
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