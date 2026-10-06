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News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Donna-Louise Bishop at Eastern Daily Press

Eastern Daily Press
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Eastern Daily Press has appointed Donna-Louise Bishop as head of news, covering Norfolk, Suffolk and East Cambridgeshire. Donna-Louise previously served as deputy news editor on the Newsquest regional press title.

Donna-Louise Bishop Eastern Daily Press

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