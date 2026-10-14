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Promotion for Hannah Wild at National Geographic Traveller UK

National Geographic Traveller
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

National Geographic Traveller UK has appointed Hannah Wild as acting assistant editor, working with the print team. Hannah was previously assistant project editor (branded content) writer at the title.

Hannah Wild National Geographic Traveller (UK)

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