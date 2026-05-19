Promotion for Katie Grant at The Jewish Chronicle
The Jewish Chronicle has promoted Katie Grant to content editor. Katie has worked at the title for three years, most recently as acting news editor. She now oversees newsletters and forward planning. Please contact her with details of events and news of interest to Jewish audiences – from the totally secular to the strictly Orthodox. Topics of interest include culture, politics, education, food and entertainment.
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