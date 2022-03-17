Promotion for Laurens Cerulus at POLITICO Europe

POLITICO Europe has appointed Laurens Cerulus as cybersecurity editor & deputy tech editor.

As cybersecurity editor he will lead POLITICO Europe’s coverage of cybersecurity and privacy issues, managing the team of reporters covering these beats. As deputy tech editor he will support the broader team of technology reporters covering everything from Big Tech to data, media, telecoms, platforms, emerging technologies and more. POLITICO focuses on the politics, policy and power around these issues.

Laurens previously served as global cybersecurity correspondent on the POLITICO magazine.