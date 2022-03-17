 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Laurens Cerulus at POLITICO Europe

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
10 hours ago
POLITICO Europe has appointed Laurens Cerulus as cybersecurity editor & deputy tech editor.

As cybersecurity editor he will lead POLITICO Europe’s coverage of cybersecurity and privacy issues, managing the team of reporters covering these beats. As deputy tech editor he will support the broader team of technology reporters covering everything from Big Tech to data, media, telecoms, platforms, emerging technologies and more. POLITICO focuses on the politics, policy and power around these issues.

Laurens previously served as global cybersecurity correspondent on the POLITICO magazine.

  • Laurens Cerulus
  • POLITICO Europe
    41 contacts
