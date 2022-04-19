Promotion for Natalie Chui at Express.co.uk
Express.co.uk has promoted Natalie Chui from lifestyle writer to senior content writer. Natalie will be covering travel, food & drink and home & fitness, as well as writing reviews and buying guides. She can be found on Instagram @natalierpchui.
Recent news related to Express.co.uk
Recent news related to Natalie Chui
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Natalie Chui
-
Express.co.uk
201 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story