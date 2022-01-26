 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Simon Jessop at Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
21 hours ago
Reuters has promoted Simon Jessop to editor, sustainable finance. Prior to this, he was a chief correspondent covering sustainable finance at the outlet. Simon provides global coverage of sustainable finance across the financial services industry, from banking to insurance, asset management and regulation.

Reuters Simon Jessop

