Promotion for Simon Jessop at Reuters
Reuters has promoted Simon Jessop to editor, sustainable finance. Prior to this, he was a chief correspondent covering sustainable finance at the outlet. Simon provides global coverage of sustainable finance across the financial services industry, from banking to insurance, asset management and regulation.
