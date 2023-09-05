Promotion for Thalia Metallinou at British Vogue
British Vogue has promoted Thalia Metallinou to acting retail and special events editor. Thalia was previously fashion market coordinator at the title and will be working within the style department. She can be found on Instagram @thalia.metallinou.
Recent news related to British Vogue
