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News / Consumer

Rachel Boswell appointed E-Commerce Editor for Runner’s World

Runner's World
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
[email protected]

Runner’s World UK has appointed Rachel Boswell as e-commerce editor, having previously served as the brand’s senior content writer.

Covering digital and print, Rachel will specialise in testing and reviewing the latest running shoes, gear and technology, while continuing to cover all other aspects of running and fitness.

Rachel Boswell Runner's World UK

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