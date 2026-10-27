Rachel Boswell appointed E-Commerce Editor for Runner’s World
Runner’s World UK has appointed Rachel Boswell as e-commerce editor, having previously served as the brand’s senior content writer.
Covering digital and print, Rachel will specialise in testing and reviewing the latest running shoes, gear and technology, while continuing to cover all other aspects of running and fitness.
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