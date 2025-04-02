 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Rebecca Whittaker moves to The Independent

The-Independent
By Siergiej Miloczkin
13 hours ago
The Independent has appointed Rebecca Whittaker as a news reporter, covering general assignment news, as well as science and health. Prior to this, she was a health features writer at MailOnline.

 

